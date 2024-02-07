Jaipur: Modi, Macron Bonhomie On Display

Advertisement

Jaipur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived in Jaipur, where he met and greeted President Emmanuel Macron of France.

In addition to capping the 25th anniversary of the India-France Strategic Partnership, Macron has been invited as the chief guest for the 75th Republic Day celebrations on January 26.

Modi and Macron held a roadshow from Jantar Mantar to Sanganeri Gate at around 6pm, and then visited the Hawa Mahal in Jaipur on Thursday.

#WATCH | People in large numbers welcome PM Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron during their roadshow in Jaipur, Rajasthan pic.twitter.com/JyhT8GgMhl — ANI (@ANI) January 25, 2024

PM Modi and French President Macron, together with important advisers, will hold talks in Jaipur. India and France are set to unveil a groundbreaking deal on defense space cooperation as well as a Defense Industrial Roadmap.

Modi and Macron are scheduled to have supper at Jaipur's famous Rambagh Palace.

Macron's state visit marks France's sixth participation, the highest of any other nation, as chief guest on India's Republic Day.

Furthermore, it takes place some months after PM Modi visited Paris on July 14, 2023, Bastille Day in France. (With inputs from agencies)



