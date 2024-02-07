English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 25th, 2024 at 19:35 IST

Jaipur: Modi, Macron Bonhomie On Display

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived in Jaipur, where he met and greeted President Emmanuel Macron of France.

Nishtha Narayan
Modi
Jaipur: Modi, Macron Bonhomie On Display | Image:ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Jaipur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived in Jaipur, where he met and greeted President Emmanuel Macron of France.

In addition to capping the 25th anniversary of the India-France Strategic Partnership, Macron has been invited as the chief guest for the 75th Republic Day celebrations on January 26.

Advertisement

Modi and Macron held a roadshow from Jantar Mantar to Sanganeri Gate at around 6pm, and then visited the Hawa Mahal in Jaipur on Thursday. 

#WATCH | People in large numbers welcome PM Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron during their roadshow in Jaipur, Rajasthan pic.twitter.com/JyhT8GgMhl

— ANI (@ANI) January 25, 2024

PM Modi and French President Macron, together with important advisers, will hold talks in Jaipur. India and France are set to unveil a groundbreaking deal on defense space cooperation as well as a Defense Industrial Roadmap.

Modi and Macron are scheduled to have supper at Jaipur's famous Rambagh Palace. 

Advertisement

Macron arrives at Jantar Mantar in Jaipur, receives warm welcome from PM Modi

Read @ANI Story | https://t.co/uNKuEwe7Ae#France #EmmanuelMacron #PMModi #Jaipur #RepublicDay pic.twitter.com/3xx40Z5Q4C

— ANI Digital (@ani_digital) January 25, 2024

Macron's state visit marks France's sixth participation, the highest of any other nation, as chief guest on India's Republic Day.

Advertisement

Furthermore, it takes place some months after PM Modi visited Paris on July 14, 2023, Bastille Day in France. (With inputs from agencies) 

 

Advertisement

Published January 25th, 2024 at 19:13 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

2 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

17 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

18 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

18 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

18 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

18 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

21 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. After DK Suresh, Another K'taka Cong MLA Makes ‘Separate Country’ Remark

    Politics News5 minutes ago

  2. India News Live: Kejriwal Summoned By Delhi Court For Feb 29 Appearance

    India News7 minutes ago

  3. Modi 3.0 is Not Far Away, PM Sounds LS Poll Bugle; Tears Into Congress

    India News7 minutes ago

  4. U-19 WC: Sachin Dhas created such havoc that his bat had to be checked

    Sports 9 minutes ago

  5. Photo: Sid-Kiara 1st Wedding Anniversary Post Is All About Companionship

    Entertainment9 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement