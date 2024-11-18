sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Ali Khamenei | Maharashtra Elections | Manipur Unrest | PM Modi's Brazil Visit | Delhi Air Pollution | US Elections |
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Rajasthan Shocker: Man Runs Over 9 With His Car After Argument at Wedding

Published 11:07 IST, November 18th 2024

Rajasthan Shocker: Man Runs Over 9 With His Car After Argument at Wedding

Nine people were injured when a man allegedly hit them with his car outside a wedding venue in Dausa district in Rajasthan.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
The accused was part of the wedding procession and was bursting firecrackers outside the wedding venue when he had an altercation with the bride's brother
The accused was part of the wedding procession and was bursting firecrackers outside the wedding venue when he had an altercation with the bride's brother | Image: Freepik
Advertisement

Loading...

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

11:04 IST, November 18th 2024

Rajasthan