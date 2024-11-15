Published 14:54 IST, November 15th 2024
Jaipur Shocker: Police Constable Killed in Road Accident
A police constable was killed and another was injured when a car hit their bike on the Jaipur-Delhi highway.
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
A police constable was killed and another was injured when a car hit their bike on the Jaipur-Delhi highway. | Image: PTI/representative
14:52 IST, November 15th 2024