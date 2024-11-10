Published 16:48 IST, November 10th 2024
Jaisalmer Road Accident: Two Killed, Seven Injured as Car Overturns While Dodging Animal
Two people died and seven others were injured after their car went out of control and overturned when driver was trying to save an animal in Jaisalmer district.
- India News
- 1 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Jaisalmer Road Accident: Two Killed, Seven Injured as Car Overturns While Dodging Animal | Image: ANI
