sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Canada Hindu Temple Attack | Trump-Biden Meet | India-Russia Ties | Elon Musk | US Elections |
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Jaisalmer Road Accident: Two Killed, Seven Injured as Car Overturns While Dodging Animal

Published 16:48 IST, November 10th 2024

Jaisalmer Road Accident: Two Killed, Seven Injured as Car Overturns While Dodging Animal

Two people died and seven others were injured after their car went out of control and overturned when driver was trying to save an animal in Jaisalmer district.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Jaisalmer Road Accident: Two Killed, Seven Injured as Car Overturns While Dodging Animal
Jaisalmer Road Accident: Two Killed, Seven Injured as Car Overturns While Dodging Animal | Image: ANI
Advertisement

Loading...

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

16:48 IST, November 10th 2024