Jaishankar Condemns Killing of Israeli Embassy Staffs in Washington, Says, 'Perpetrators Must be Brought to Justice'

Washington: External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on Thursday strongly condemned the cold-blooded killing of two young Israeli embassy staffs in Washington, D.C., calling it a brutal act that demands swift justice.

"Condemn in the strongest terms the killing of Israeli diplomats in Washington, D.C. Our thoughts and prayers are with their families and colleagues. The perpetrators must be brought to justice," Jaishankar said in a post on X.

Just after Jaishankar post, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the State of Israel, Gideon Sa'ar, said Thank you and called Jaishankar “Dear friend.”

The two diplomats, Yaron Lischinsky and Sarah Milgrim were gunned down outside the Capital Jewish Museum on Wednesday night (local time), where they had attended a community program for young Jewish professionals. The attack, which took place across the street from the FBI’s Washington Field Office, has sparked outrage and calls for a thorough investigation.

According to Israeli Ambassador to the US, Yechiel Leiter, the victims were a young couple working at the Israeli Embassy and were about to get engaged next week. “They were in the prime of their lives,” the Israeli Embassy said in a statement, calling the shooting a terrorist act.

As the suspect was being taken into custody, eyewitnesses and police reported him shouting “Free Free Palestine.” Authorities are now probing the incident as a possible hate crime or terror-motivated attack.

The Israeli Embassy expressed its devastation over the loss, they said, "Yaron and Sarah were our friends and colleagues. This evening, a terrorist shot and killed them as they exited an event at the Capital Jewish Museum. The entire embassy staff is heartbroken and devastated by their murder. No words can express the depth of our grief and horror at this devastating loss."