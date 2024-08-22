Published 14:43 IST, August 22nd 2024
Jaishankar Discusses Ukraine conflict, Indo-Pacific with Polish counterpart
S Jaishankar on Thursday said he held a good conversation with his Polish counterpart Radosław Sikorski on several topics like the Ukraine conflict
- India News
- 1 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
S Jaishankar on Thursday said he held a good conversation with his Polish counterpart Radosław Sikorski on several topics like the Ukraine conflict | Image: X
- Listen to this article
- 1 min read
Advertisement
14:43 IST, August 22nd 2024