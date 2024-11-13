Published 17:17 IST, November 13th 2024
Jaishankar Meets Italy's Ambassador to Discuss Strategic Partnership
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar received Italy's Ambassador to India, Antonio Bartoli in Delhi. They discussed the India-Italy Strategic Partnership.
S Jaishankar meets Italian Ambassador to India | Image: X / @DrSJaishankar
