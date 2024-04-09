Advertisement

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar didn't mince his words when it came to AAP MP Raghav Chadha meeting Khalistani sympathiser and British MP Preet Kaur Gill last month as he was talking to Republic Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami. Commenting on the incident, Jaishankar told Arnab, "There is an old saying that you're known by the company you keep. I thought that people would be careful at such a sensitive time. If at this time, you feel that the company of known advocates of Khalistani cause is the preferred company, then that says a lot."

Jaishankar was replying to a question on whether Chadha's meeting with Gill was proper amid allegations of AAP in Punjab having close ties with the Khalistani movement and the whole Amritpal Singh situation playing out in the state. It is to be remembered that Amritpal used to invoke the teachings of Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale and travelled around villages in Punjab with armed men before a manhunt was eventually launched and he was arrested.

On the larger issue of Canada housing Khalistani terrorists and how that has affected India's relationship with the country, Jaishankar told Arnab, "We have had a very difficult relationship with Canada." The Foreign Minister said that the ties between the two countries hit a low as Canada had ceded space to extremists, who often advocate violence and separatism from India, keeping political calculations in mind.

Pointing out to the fact that Canada giving a free run to these elements have turned into a problem for India, Jaishankar said, "These people are today allowed to operate in Canadian politics as part of free speech." Jaishankar said that in the name of free speech, these fringe elements have even gone on to attack our diplomats. "Its important that kind of space not be given This intimidation and harassment of diplomats is not condoned. Where there are extradition requests for known terrorists between two democratic countries, they are generally honored. However, Jaishankar did maintain that "things are cooling down" between two countries.

Dismissing claims of India interfering in other countries' affairs, Jaishankar called them both "absurd and weird." "In many cases, if we put a mirror in front them, we will get an answer," he told Arnab