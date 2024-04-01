Advertisement

New Delhi: India's national security interests are involved in its investigation into the alleged involvement of a government official in the assassination plot aimed at designated-terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, claimed External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

Dr Jaishankar was responding to the comments made by US ambassador to India Eric Garcetti. US ambassador will say what he feels is the thinking or position of his government, said External Affairs Minister Jaishankar.

Garcetti said that the involvement of a government official in an assassination bid on the citizen of another country is an "unacceptable red line".

"It is something we are investigating as we believe our own national security interests are involved in that investigation," said Dr Jaishankar while responding to a question during the press conference on Monday. "The position of my government is that in this particular case, there has been certain information provided to us which we are investigating," he added.

"So, as and when we have something to say on the investigation we would be very glad to speak about it. At this point, beyond the fact that there is an investigation going on, we have nothing more to say," the external affairs minister said.

Dr Jaishankar made the comments while addressing a press conference at BJP headquarters in the national capital over the Katchatheevu issue.

