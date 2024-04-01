×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 1st, 2024 at 11:04 IST

'India's Own Security Interests Involved in Pannun Probe': Jaishankar Responds to Garcetti's Remarks

Dr Jaishankar made the comments while addressing a press conference at BJP headquarters in the national capital over the Katchatheevu issue.

Reported by: Apoorva Shukla
S. Jaishankar
India's External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar | Image:ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: India's national security interests are involved in its investigation into the alleged involvement of a government official in the assassination plot aimed at designated-terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, claimed External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. 

Dr Jaishankar was responding to the comments made by US ambassador to India Eric Garcetti. US ambassador will say what he feels is the thinking or position of his government, said External Affairs Minister Jaishankar. 

Advertisement

Garcetti said that the involvement of a government official in an assassination bid on the citizen of another country is an "unacceptable red line".

"It is something we are investigating as we believe our own national security interests are involved in that investigation," said Dr Jaishankar while responding to a question during the press conference on Monday. "The position of my government is that in this particular case, there has been certain information provided to us which we are investigating," he added. 

Advertisement

"So, as and when we have something to say on the investigation we would be very glad to speak about it. At this point, beyond the fact that there is an investigation going on, we have nothing more to say," the external affairs minister said.

Dr Jaishankar made the comments while addressing a press conference at BJP headquarters in the national capital over the Katchatheevu issue. 

Advertisement

 

 

 

Advertisement

Published April 1st, 2024 at 11:04 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Trent Boult Comment on Hardik Pandya

IPL 2024, MI vs RR

a minute ago
Suriya

Suriya 44 Update

a minute ago
Leopard Enters Delhi's Wazirabad, Attacks Resident; Several Injured

Leopard in Burari

2 minutes ago
Dollar

Dollar steady

3 minutes ago
PLI scheme investments India

PLI schemes

5 minutes ago
Adani Ports

Adani Ports cargo volume

5 minutes ago
AT&T

AT&T dark web data leak

6 minutes ago
Joe Biden and Fumio Kishida

Japan, US collab for AI

11 minutes ago
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

RBI stands tall among

17 minutes ago
Akash Dasnayak

Who Is Akash Dasnayak?

18 minutes ago
European Parliament

Japan, EU cooperation

20 minutes ago
Rishabh Pant

Pant fined RS 12 lakh

24 minutes ago
Rakuten

Rakuten Group

25 minutes ago
Rohit Sharma

63-year-old IPL fan died

27 minutes ago
JGB Yields

Japanese government bonds

27 minutes ago
Man’s Mathematical Way Of Comparing Food Prices Left People Laughing

Viral Price Comparison

28 minutes ago
FPI investments

FPIs

33 minutes ago
ICICI Lombard

ICICI Lombard

37 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Israel: Thousands Gather in Largest Anti-Govt Rally Since Start of War

    World12 hours ago

  2. When Big B Stopped Talking To His Family To Get Into K3G Character

    Entertainment13 hours ago

  3. Bengaluru Spa Employee Killed by Male Friend over Nature of Job

    India News14 hours ago

  4. 'Easier said than done': Trent Boult backs Hardik Pandya against boos

    Sports 15 hours ago

  5. Cream Roll Craving! Childhood Treat Gets Sweet Makeover

    India News16 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo