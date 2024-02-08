Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 16th, 2024 at 13:17 IST

Jal Jeevan Mission Scam: ED Conducts Raids at Former Rajasthan Minister Mahesh Joshi’s House

The ED is conducting searches at different locations across Rajasthan in link to money laundering cases in Jal Jeevan Mission.

Tanisha Rajput
Former Rajasthan Minister Mahesh Joshi
Former Rajasthan Minister Mahesh Joshi | Image:ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Jaipur: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday conducted searches at six locations including the premises of former Rajasthan Minister Mahesh Joshi (PHE) in link to a money laundering investigation into the implementation of the Centre's 'Jal Jeevan Mission,' sources revealed.

These searches were carried out under the provisions of the ‘Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).’

The investigation agency conducted raids last year too, but in Jaipur and Dausa, targeting residential and official premises of senior Public Health Engineering (PHE) department officials, including IAS officer Subodh Agarwal, who was the then additional chief secretary, along with some other private individuals. 

The agency claimed that several middlemen and property dealers assisted officials of the PHE department in siphoning off "illegally earned" money from the Jal Jeevan Mission. 

Joshi, a former minister, was denied a ticket by the Congress Party to contest from the Hawa Mahal constituency in Jaipur during the 2023 state assembly polls.

(This is a developing story, more details are awaited) 
 

Published January 16th, 2024 at 10:55 IST

