Updated January 16th, 2024 at 13:17 IST
Jal Jeevan Mission Scam: ED Conducts Raids at Former Rajasthan Minister Mahesh Joshi’s House
The ED is conducting searches at different locations across Rajasthan in link to money laundering cases in Jal Jeevan Mission.
- India
- 1 min read
Advertisement
Jaipur: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday conducted searches at six locations including the premises of former Rajasthan Minister Mahesh Joshi (PHE) in link to a money laundering investigation into the implementation of the Centre's 'Jal Jeevan Mission,' sources revealed.
These searches were carried out under the provisions of the ‘Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).’
Advertisement
The investigation agency conducted raids last year too, but in Jaipur and Dausa, targeting residential and official premises of senior Public Health Engineering (PHE) department officials, including IAS officer Subodh Agarwal, who was the then additional chief secretary, along with some other private individuals.
The agency claimed that several middlemen and property dealers assisted officials of the PHE department in siphoning off "illegally earned" money from the Jal Jeevan Mission.
Advertisement
Joshi, a former minister, was denied a ticket by the Congress Party to contest from the Hawa Mahal constituency in Jaipur during the 2023 state assembly polls.
(This is a developing story, more details are awaited)
Advertisement
Published January 16th, 2024 at 10:55 IST
Advertisement
Recommended
Advertisement
Trending Quicks
Advertisement
Republic Top 5
Israel's PM Netanyahu Rejects Ceasefire ProposalWorld24 minutes ago
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.