Jalandhar: On Sunday morning, an encounter took place between Jalandhar Police and Lawrence Bishnoi gang members, in which two of the gang members were injured. The injured duo were arrested by the police and rushed to hospital for treatment. The early-morning encounter happened in Gulmohar Colony under the Bhargo Camp Police Station area.

According to police, the cops found a suspicious car parked on a road, and encircled it. The suspects fired at the police team from inside the vehicle. The police retaliated, injuring the both assailants. The officials said that weapons and other items were recovered from them.

Lawrence Bishnoi is an Indian gangster who has two dozen criminal cases against him, including ones for murder and extortion. The two gangsters are said to be involved in murder, extortion, contract killing, and drug trafficking cases. The accused were associated with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang and were wanted in multiple cases registered with the Jalandhar Commissionerate.