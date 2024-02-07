Updated January 21st, 2024 at 13:49 IST
Jalandhar Encounter: Firing Between Lawrence Bishnoi Gang, Cops, Two Arrested
On Sunday morning, an encounter took place between Jalandhar Police and Lawrence Bishnoi gang members, in which two of the gang members were injured
- India
- 1 min read
Advertisement
Jalandhar: On Sunday morning, an encounter took place between Jalandhar Police and Lawrence Bishnoi gang members, in which two of the gang members were injured. The injured duo were arrested by the police and rushed to hospital for treatment. The early-morning encounter happened in Gulmohar Colony under the Bhargo Camp Police Station area.
According to police, the cops found a suspicious car parked on a road, and encircled it. The suspects fired at the police team from inside the vehicle. The police retaliated, injuring the both assailants. The officials said that weapons and other items were recovered from them.
Advertisement
Lawrence Bishnoi is an Indian gangster who has two dozen criminal cases against him, including ones for murder and extortion. The two gangsters are said to be involved in murder, extortion, contract killing, and drug trafficking cases. The accused were associated with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang and were wanted in multiple cases registered with the Jalandhar Commissionerate.
Advertisement
Published January 21st, 2024 at 13:49 IST
Advertisement
Recommended
Advertisement
Trending Quicks
Advertisement
Republic Top 5
70% of devices to be AI-native by 2026: LenovoTech 15 minutes ago
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.