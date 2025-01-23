Published 07:59 IST, January 23rd 2025
Dense Fog Engulfs Parts of Delhi-NCR, Several Flights Delayed | LIVE
In today's latest news, dense fog on Thursday morning engulfed parts of Delhi-NCR, affecting flight operations at the IGI Airport. In another news, 11 passengers were killed in Maharashtra's Jalgaon after a fire rumour on a train (Pushpak Express) caused panic, leading passengers to jump off, where Karnataka Express crushed them.
Here are the latest updates across India:
08:06 IST, January 23rd 2025
Thick Layer of Fog Envelops Prayagraj
On Thursday, amidst the dense fog, thousands of people gather on the ghats of Sangam to take a holy dip in the Triveni Sangam, a sacred confluence of three rivers - Ganga, Yamuna and Saraswati.
08:04 IST, January 23rd 2025
Jalgaon Train Accident: 11 Passengers Jump Off Train, Crushed to Death by Another
At least 11 passengers were killed in Maharashtra's Jalgaon after a fire rumour on a train (Pushpak Express) caused panic, leading passengers to jump off, where Karnataka Express crushed them, agencies reported.
07:56 IST, January 23rd 2025
Several Flights Delayed Amid Fog in Delhi-NCR
Several flights at the Indira Gandhi International Airport are delayed due to foggy weather
Updated 08:07 IST, January 23rd 2025