Updated February 26th, 2024 at 10:15 IST

Curfew Imposed in Maharashtra's Jalna as Bus Set on Fire During Maratha Quota Protest

Following the incident, the MSRTC has imposed restrictions on the movement of its buses in Jalna till further orders.

Digital Desk
jalna curfew
Curfew Imposed in Maharashtra's Jalna as Bus Set on Fire During Maratha Quota Protest | Image:Republic
Jalna: The Maratha quota protest intensified on Monday after protesters allegedly set fire to a bus at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Chowk of Tirthpuri City of Ambad Taluka in Maharashtra's Jalna district, on Monday morning. The Maratha community has been protesting against the state govt on the issue of Maratha reservation.

Following the incident, the transport body imposed restrictions on the movement of its buses in Jalna till further orders.

The MSRTC said, “Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation has stopped ferrying its buses in Jalna till further notice. The step has been taken on the suggestion of SP Jalna after a bus was allegedly torched by Maratha agitators.”

Maratha Quota Protest: Curfew Imposed in Jalna

Considering the tense situation in Jalna, the district Collector has imposed Section 144 in Jalna District. Yesterday, Manoj Jarange challenged Devendra Fadnavis and was marching towards Mumbai. Meanwhile Jarange Patil has been stopped by the Police and his associates have been served Notices.

Initially, a curfew was imposed at Ambad Taluka in Jalna to maintain law and order situation. Jalna collector Srikrushna Panchal in the order said Jarange announced on Sunday that he will go to Mumbai and agitate over his demand of reservation for the Maratha community.

There is a possibility that people may come to Antarwali Sarati village in Jalna, where the activist has been staging a hunger strike, to stop him (from going to Mumbai). Due to the huge crowd, there is a possibility that traffic on Dhule-Mumbai highway and other nearby areas may be affected, the order mentioned.

Considering the law and order situation, curfew has been imposed in Ambad taluka from Monday midnight till further orders, the order said. Government offices, schools, movement on national highways, milk distribution, media and hospitals are exempted from this order, the collector said. Jarange on Sunday night left from Antarwali Sarati and reached nearby Bhamberi village. 

However, on Monday morning, the protesting activist returned to Antarwali Sarati and started taking medical treatment.  

(With Agencies inputs)
 

Published February 26th, 2024 at 10:05 IST

