×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated May 13th, 2022 at 19:20 IST

Jamia Millia Islamia to increase 700 more seats in its boys' hostels

Jamia Millia Islamia to increase 700 more seats in its boys' hostels

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi, May 13 (PTI) The Jamia Millia Islamia will increase the number of seats in its boys' hostels by around 700 by constructing a new facility and vertically extending the three existing ones, officials said on Friday.

The move is expected to provide relief to outstation students, many of whom have to look for alternative accommodation in nearby areas due to the the paucity of hostel seats in Jamia.

Advertisement

Waseem Ahmad Khan, JMI's chief proctor said a hostel is being constructed in Zakir Husain Hall and three more hostels in two halls are undergoing vertical extension. He said these hostels will be readied in two months.

There are two halls of residence for boys in JMI -- Zakir Hussain Hall and MMA Jauhar Hall-- hosting eight hostels.

Advertisement

Currently, the number of seats in these boys' hostels is around 1,500, officials said.

The construction of a new hostel will increase around 350 seats, Khan said.

Advertisement

Under the vertical extension, one storey each is being added to three boys hostels-- A M Khwaja Hostel, Dr. B R Ambedkar Hostel and Allama Iqbal Hostel.

The vertical extension will further increase the number of seats by 350, he informed.

Advertisement

"The construction of an extension will increase the number of seats by 700. The number of seats will then increase to 2,200 in the boys' hostels," Khan said.

The allotment process in Jamia hostels, which were shut due to COVID-19 for the past two years, is expected to start in July.

Advertisement

The rooms in the newly readied hostels will also be allocated from this year onward, Khan said.

"The hostel allocation is yet to begin in Jamia. Most probably the allocation will begin in July. So these newly-added seats will also be allocated from July," Khan said.

Advertisement

There had been a long demand to increase the number of seats.

According to officials, around 20,000 students are currently studying in JMI and the total number of seats in hostels (boys and girls) is around 4,000.

Advertisement

"The hostels seats are quite less in number as compared to the number of students arriving for studies in the varsity. The construction of a new hostel will help us accomodating more students," Khan said. PTI VA VA TDS TDS

Advertisement

Published May 13th, 2022 at 19:20 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Cash Rs 1 crore seized in Karnataka's Mandya

1 Crore Cash Seized

a few seconds ago
Bengaluru Police Seize ₹20 Lakh Unaccounted Cash In Two Separate Incidents

Bengaluru Cash Seized

3 minutes ago
Who is nayab saini

LS Polls LIVE Updates

5 minutes ago
SS Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu

Rajamouli On SSMB29

6 minutes ago
Nagaland Lottery Result Today

Nagaland Lottery Result

10 minutes ago
Election Commission Asks Supreme Court to Return Sealed Electoral Bonds Docs, Hearing Today

SC to Hear Pleas

10 minutes ago
Holi weekend trips

Long Weekend Trips

11 minutes ago
Nvidia China chip launch

Nvidia

15 minutes ago
Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Taliban Spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid

Taliban Retaliates

17 minutes ago
S Ramadoss' PMK to ally with BJP

Lok Sabha Polls LIVE

18 minutes ago
Hajipur Chirag Paswan, Pashupati Paras

Paras Likely To Resign

22 minutes ago
BREAKING: SC Agrees to Hear Pleas Seeking Stay on CAA Implementation on March 19

SC to Hear CAA Pleas

27 minutes ago
Nikkei hits 40K

Nikkei slips

28 minutes ago
Sanjay Singh

Sanjay Singh to Take Oath

28 minutes ago
Delhi pollution

Pollution

37 minutes ago
Imad Wasim

Imad Wasim caught smoking

an hour ago
Rohini Acharya, Lalu Prasad's Daughter

Rohini Acharya

an hour ago
CDS General Anil Chauhan

CDS on China

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. 10 Dead, Several Injured as 5-Storey Building Collapsed in Kolkata

    India News13 hours ago

  2. Don't Shout at Me: CJI Rebukes Lawyers During Electoral Bonds Hearing

    India News13 hours ago

  3. Assam to Register CAA Applications of 3-5 Lakh Excluded From NRC: Sarma

    India News14 hours ago

  4. BREAKING: IPS Officer Vivek Sahay Appointed West Bengal DGP

    India News15 hours ago

  5. Azam Khan Sentenced to 7-Year Jail Term in Dungarpur case

    India News15 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo