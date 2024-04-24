Updated April 23rd, 2024 at 23:13 IST

Jammu and Kashmir: Pregnant Woman Rescued From Avalanche in Zoji La Area of Sonamarg

An avalanche struck Panimata in the Zojila area of Sonamarg late in the evening today, where a pregnant was rescued.

Reported by: Shweta Parande
Jammu and Kashmir: Pregnant Woman Rescued From Avalanche in Zoji La Area of Sonamarg | Image:Team Beacon
Advertisement

An avalanche struck Panimata in the Zojila area of Sonamarg late in the evening today. An ambulance carrying a pregnant woman was trapped on the other side. Team Beacon successfully rescued them, as per reports.

This is a developing story.

Advertisement

Published April 23rd, 2024 at 23:13 IST