Jammu and Kashmir: Pregnant Woman Rescued From Avalanche in Zoji La Area of Sonamarg
An avalanche struck Panimata in the Zojila area of Sonamarg late in the evening today, where a pregnant was rescued.
Reported by: Shweta Parande
Jammu and Kashmir: Pregnant Woman Rescued From Avalanche in Zoji La Area of Sonamarg | Image:Team Beacon
An avalanche struck Panimata in the Zojila area of Sonamarg late in the evening today. An ambulance carrying a pregnant woman was trapped on the other side. Team Beacon successfully rescued them, as per reports.
This is a developing story.
