SRINAGAR: Last month, according to data provided by the India Meteorological Department, was Jammu and Kashmir's driest and warmest January in the last 43 years. Srinagar, in terms of rain or snowfall, recorded only 3.0 mm of precipitation last month, making it the second driest winter the city has witnessed in the last four decades, with the driest being January 2018 when precipation was recorded at an even lower 1.2 mm. According to data provided by the agency, the maximum temperature recorded in Srinagar last month stood at 11.9 degrees Celsius while Gulmarg in northern Kashmir and Banihal in Ramban district recorded 5.7 and 16.9 degrees Celsius respectively.

This is the highest mean maximum temperature for the month of January for these stations in the past 43 years, the MeT centre said in a post on X.

"2024 January was one of the driest and warmest January in the last 43 years for most of the stations of J-K except the stations of plains of Jammu (Jammu, Samba and Kathua)," it added.

It said Jammu station, on the other hand, observed a mean maximum temperature of 13.4 degrees Celsius in January, which is the lowest since 1983.

The mean minimum temperature for January observed over Srinagar, Jammu, Gulmarg and Banihal were minus 3.2 degrees Celsius, 5.5 degrees Celsius, minus 3.9 degrees Celsius and 0.1 degrees Celsius respectively.

"The 2024 mean Tmin is one of the highest for Gulmarg in the last 43 years," the MET centre said.

With inputs from PTI.