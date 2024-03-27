Advertisement

Poonch: A grenade attack took place on late Tuesday night after a Chinese grenade exploded near the Government Hospital in Poonch district of Jammu. No grenade lever was recovered immediately. However, the pattern and splinter marks hinted towards the use of Chinese grenades by the suspected terrorists. Forces have cordoned off the entire area in Poonch after the attack and a search is underway for the suspects.

Senior officials informed Republic that a grenade attack took place near the Government Hospital in Poonch, with no reported injuries. The incident involved a Chinese grenade detonating during the night hours. Post the attack, teams from the Jammu and Kashmir Police and the Indian Army are meticulously scanning closed circuit television (CCTV) footage to identify those responsible for the attack.



Earlier, March 16, two 'mysterious explosions' took place in remote village of Bathuni in Rajouri district late night when two loud bangs were heard at an interval of a couple of minutes by locals.

Central intelligence agencies are looking into the pattern of these 'mysterious explosions' seriously, as the timing of the incident was hours after the announcement of Lok Sabha Elections 2024 in the Rajouri district.



The agencies are also drawing a comparison into the pattern of 'serial explosions' as being made out by the statement of locals who heard the loud noise. Explosions were reported in Bathuni area of Rajouri, which is roughly 5-7 kilometres from Dhangri.

Dhangri is the location where terrorists had carried out 'serial terror attacks' on New Year's Eve 2023, killing 5 locals by entering their homes. The terrorists had also planted a timer improvised explosive device (IED), which exploded the next day, taking the lives of two minors.