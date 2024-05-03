Updated October 7th, 2022 at 19:01 IST

Jammu and Kashmir: Girl among four injured in bear attack in Poonch district

The victims were working in their field when a bear ventured from a nearby forest into Chella-Dhangri village in Mandi area and attacked them, they said.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Image: PTI
Four people, including a 12-year-old girl, were injured when they were attacked by a wild bear in a remote village in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district on Friday, officials said.

They said the bear was chased back by the villagers and later the four injured – Saira (12), Anjum Bashir (18), Abdul Majid (32) and Shaheena (30) – were shifted to hospital where their condition was stated to be "stable".

