Four people, including a 12-year-old girl, were injured when they were attacked by a wild bear in a remote village in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district on Friday, officials said.

The victims were working in their field when a bear ventured from a nearby forest into Chella-Dhangri village in Mandi area and attacked them, they said.

They said the bear was chased back by the villagers and later the four injured – Saira (12), Anjum Bashir (18), Abdul Majid (32) and Shaheena (30) – were shifted to hospital where their condition was stated to be "stable".