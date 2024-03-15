×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 15th, 2024 at 22:54 IST

Jammu And Kashmir Government Dismisses Teacher For Alleged Involvement in Anti-Terror Activities

The JK Government dismissed a teacher namely Manzoor Ahmed Laway working in the Education Department for alleged involvement in the anti-national activities.

Reported by: Abhishek Tiwari
Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha
Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha | Image:PTI/ File Photo
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir Government on Friday dismissed a teacher namely Manzoor Ahmed Laway working in the Education Department of the Union Territory for alleged involvement in the anti-national activities. The state administration dismissed the teacher under Article 311 of the Constitution of India.

According to the Government of Jammu and Kashmir, the activities of the said employee had come to the adverse notice of law enforcement and intelligence agencies, as they found him involved in activities prejudicial to the interests of the State.

Advertisement

It is being said that Manzoor Ahmed Laway was allegedly found involved in anti-national activities and in terror-related activities as well.

Further legal action is being taken into the matter. 
 

Advertisement

Published March 15th, 2024 at 22:54 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

CAA faces legal challenge

CAA faces legal challenge

a few seconds ago
Pets impact on your well being

Benefits Of Pets

a few seconds ago
More Than 150 Public Meetings, Big Road Show In Varanasi: PM Modi's Stormy LS Campaign Post Holi

NDA Will surpass record

a minute ago
Moin-ul-Haq stadium

BCA acquires Stadium

4 minutes ago
Priyanka Chopra

A Roman Holi At Antilia

5 minutes ago
#KKavithaArrested

Is Kejriwal next?

5 minutes ago
est Summer Foods To Keep Your Body Cool

Cooling Foods For Summers

6 minutes ago
Bangkok

New Flights From India

10 minutes ago
Hitashee

Hitaashee collects win

10 minutes ago
Ranbir Kapoor, Imtiaz Ali

Imtiaz Ali On RK

11 minutes ago
Sunil Gavaskar

Sunil Gavaskar urges BCCI

13 minutes ago
Chiyaan Vikram

Chiyaan Vikram's Next

13 minutes ago
Superfood for radiant skin

Super Foods

15 minutes ago
WPL 2024 Thrilling win for RCB beats MI by 5 runs

WPL 2024

15 minutes ago
Avocado ice cream

Ice Creams

18 minutes ago
PM Modi Pens Letter to the Nation, Refers Citizens as ‘Family Members’ | Read Full Text Here

PM to the nation

23 minutes ago
Summer kicks

Summer Sneakers Game

24 minutes ago
Legends Cricket Trophy 2024

Legends Cricket Trophy

24 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Earthquake of Magnitude 3.1 Hits Madhya Pradesh's Singrauli

    India News10 hours ago

  2. Amitabh Bachchan, 81, Admitted To Kokilaben Hospital In Mumbai

    Entertainment10 hours ago

  3. SC Asks SBI to Disclose 'Complete Data' on Electoral Bonds

    India News12 hours ago

  4. BPSC recruitment notification out for 62 teachers in SAV

    Education13 hours ago

  5. Greater Noida: Woman Found Dead of Gunshot Injury, Husband on Run

    India News16 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo