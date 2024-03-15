Advertisement

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir Government on Friday dismissed a teacher namely Manzoor Ahmed Laway working in the Education Department of the Union Territory for alleged involvement in the anti-national activities. The state administration dismissed the teacher under Article 311 of the Constitution of India.

According to the Government of Jammu and Kashmir, the activities of the said employee had come to the adverse notice of law enforcement and intelligence agencies, as they found him involved in activities prejudicial to the interests of the State.

It is being said that Manzoor Ahmed Laway was allegedly found involved in anti-national activities and in terror-related activities as well.

Further legal action is being taken into the matter.

