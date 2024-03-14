Updated March 14th, 2024 at 17:02 IST
J-K: 4 Dead, 1 Injured After Vehicle Rolls Down in Deep Gorge in J-K's Kishtwar
Four people were dead while one injured after a vehicle rolled down into deep gorge in Bhandarkote area of Kishtwar in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday.
- India
- 1 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
J-K: 4 Dead, 1 Injured After Vehicle Rolls Down in Deep Gorge in J-K's Kishtwar | Image:social media
Police and civil administration have rushed to the spot.
Published March 14th, 2024 at 17:02 IST
