Jammu And Kashmir: Major Terror Bid Foiled in Reasi, Explosives Recovered
The operation yielded a huge cache of weaponry and explosives, including a tiffin improvised explosive device (IED).
Srinagar: Reasi Police in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday successfully foiled a major terror plot that was planned to disrupt the upcoming Lok Sabha Polls. Acting on intelligence inputs, a hideout located in the Shajroo area of Mahore was swiftly targeted and dismantled.
The operation yielded a huge cache of weaponry and explosives, including a tiffin improvised explosive device (IED), two pistols accompanied by magazines, AK-47 rounds, electric detonators, and a significant quantity of explosive material.
Authorities are currently conducting thorough investigations to ascertain the full extent of the terror network involved and to preempt any further threats to public safety.
