Jammu And Kashmir: Major Terror Bid Foiled in Reasi, Explosives Recovered

Advertisement

Srinagar: Reasi Police in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday successfully foiled a major terror plot that was planned to disrupt the upcoming Lok Sabha Polls. Acting on intelligence inputs, a hideout located in the Shajroo area of Mahore was swiftly targeted and dismantled.

The operation yielded a huge cache of weaponry and explosives, including a tiffin improvised explosive device (IED), two pistols accompanied by magazines, AK-47 rounds, electric detonators, and a significant quantity of explosive material.

Advertisement

Authorities are currently conducting thorough investigations to ascertain the full extent of the terror network involved and to preempt any further threats to public safety.