Updated March 24th, 2024 at 00:46 IST

Jammu And Kashmir: Security Forces Arrest 4 Terror Suspects Linked to Jaish-e-Mohammed From Srinagar

The security personnel on Saturday busted a major terror module linked to the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) in Jammu and Kashmir and arrested 4 terror suspects.

Reported by: Abhishek Tiwari
Jaish-e-Mohammed terror suspects
4 Jaish-e-Mohammed terror suspects arrested from Srinagar | Image:Republic
4 Jaish Terrorists Arrested in Srinagar: The security personnel on Saturday busted a major terror module linked to the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) in Jammu and Kashmir and arrested 4 terror suspects associated with the module in a joint operation. The Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) police along with the central security forces busted the terror module in Srinagar linked with the proscribed terror outfit on Saturday and arrested the 4 terrorist associates.

According to the official sources, acting on a specific information, a joint mobile vehicle check post comprising the Srinagar police and 29the Battalion of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) was established in the Kenihama area under the jurisdiction of Nowgam police station on Saturday evening.

Huge cache of arms and ammunition was recovered

It is being said that during the checking of the vehicles, a white car was intercepted by the joint team, wherein the 4 accused were nabbed after they were identified.

The 4 terror associates have been identified as Md Yaseen Bhat, Sheraz Ahmad Rather, Gulam Hassan Khandey, all residents of Lcchnambal Zafran Colony Panthachowk and Imtiyaz Ahmad Bhat, a resident of Frestabal Pampore.

During the search of their car, incriminating materials, arms and ammunition including one AK 56 Rifle with three magazines, 75 rounds of 7.62 x 39 MM, one Glock Pistol with 2 magazines, 26 rounds of 9 MM and six Chinese grenades were recovered from their possession.

During preliminary investigation, it was found that the apprehended individuals were linked with the proscribed terror outfit Jaish. 

A case has been registered under UAPA and other relevant Sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Nowgam police station and further investigation has been initiated.
 

Published March 24th, 2024 at 00:46 IST

