Updated March 16th, 2024 at 16:53 IST

Jammu and Kashmir to Hold Separate Assembly Elections After Lok Sabha Polls

Jammu and Kashmir will not be holding simultaneous Lok Sabha and Assembly polls

Jammu And Kashmir
जम्मू कश्मीर में चल पड़ी विकास की बयार | Image:IANS
  • 2 min read
Srinagar:  Jammu and Kashmir will not be holding simultaneous Lok Sabha and Assembly polls, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar announced on Saturday. Kumar asserted that the Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections will be conducted after the Lok Sabha polls.  

The decision comes as the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced dates for the Lok Sabha Election 2024 and Assembly polls in 4 states---Arunachal Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and Sikkim. Currently under President's Rule, Jammu and Kashmir has not conducted an Assembly poll for six years. However, it is expected to hold one by September 30, as mandated by a Supreme Court order. 

Meanwhile, reacting to the poll date announcement, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "The biggest festival of democracy is here. EC has announced the 2024 Lok Sabha election dates. We, the BJP-NDA, are fully prepared for elections. We are going to the people on the basis of our track record of good governance and service delivery across sectors..."


 

 

Published March 16th, 2024 at 16:53 IST

