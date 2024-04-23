J&K: UAPA Invoked in Targeted Killing of Govt Official in Rajouri, Police Call It Terror Attack | Image:PTI

Jammu: Following the death of a govt employee who was shot dead by a terrorist while he was returning from a mosque in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday evening, the police have invoked the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act, 1967 (UAPA) in the case.

This targeted killing comes over a week after the intelligence agencies flagged security concerns in the Valley.

The victim, identified as Mohd Razaq, was a government official working in the social welfare department.

A resident of Kunda Tope, Razaq was killed while he was returning from a mosque in the Shahdra Shareef area of Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district late Monday evening.

Meanwhile, CRPF’s Jammu chief rushed to Rajouri. Intelligence Agencies top brass are also heading to Rajouri.

In backdrop of this incident, a criminal case in FIR under sections 302, 120b, 121a, 122, 458 IPC; 7/27 IAA & 13, 15, 16 UAPA has been registered at Thanamandi police station.

The cordon and search operation in the area is being carried jointly by security forces.

According to preliminary information, four suspected terrorists were in the area when the attack took place. Incidentally, the attack comes just a day after security forces busted a terrorist hideout in a district village, leading to the recovery of eight Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs), two wireless sets, and some ammunition.