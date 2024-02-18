Updated February 18th, 2024 at 14:38 IST
Jammu and Kashmir weather: Fresh Snowfall Hits Gurez Valley, Rain Showers in the Plains
With heavy snowfall predicted by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) from February 18-21, authorities have closed the 84 km Gurez-Bandipora road.
- India
- 1 min read
Advertisement
Jammu and Kashmir: In north Kashmir's Bandipora district, the picturesque Gurez valley woke up to a fresh blanket of snowfall on Sunday morning, while the plains of Kashmir experienced light rainfall.
According to officials, the snowfall has amounted to 2-4 inches since midnight and continues into Sunday afternoon.
Advertisement
With heavy snowfall predicted by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) from February 18-21, authorities have preemptively closed the 84 km Gurez-Bandipora road for safety measures.
Avalanche warning in Jammu and Kashmir
Additionally, a low-level avalanche warning has been issued for the upper reaches of the valley, prompting travellers to heed traffic police advisories.
In response to the weather conditions, the Jammu and Kashmir police have set up multiple control rooms across various districts in the Kashmir valley, providing emergency contact numbers for assistance.
Advertisement
Published February 18th, 2024 at 14:38 IST
Advertisement
Recommended
Advertisement
Trending Quicks
Advertisement
Republic Top 5
Ronaldo’s amazing achievements you might not haveWeb Stories14 minutes ago
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.