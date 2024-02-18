Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 18th, 2024 at 14:38 IST

Jammu and Kashmir weather: Fresh Snowfall Hits Gurez Valley, Rain Showers in the Plains

With heavy snowfall predicted by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) from February 18-21, authorities have closed the 84 km Gurez-Bandipora road.

Arawat Mehraj
High Alert in Jammu and Kashmir: Robust Western Disturbance Likely to Bring Heavy Snowfall, Rain
High Alert in Jammu and Kashmir: Robust Western Disturbance Likely to Bring Heavy Snowfall, Rain | Image:PTI/Representative
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Jammu and Kashmir: In north Kashmir's Bandipora district, the picturesque Gurez valley woke up to a fresh blanket of snowfall on Sunday morning, while the plains of Kashmir experienced light rainfall.

According to officials, the snowfall has amounted to 2-4 inches since midnight and continues into Sunday afternoon.

With heavy snowfall predicted by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) from February 18-21, authorities have preemptively closed the 84 km Gurez-Bandipora road for safety measures.

Avalanche warning in Jammu and Kashmir

Additionally, a low-level avalanche warning has been issued for the upper reaches of the valley, prompting travellers to heed traffic police advisories.

In response to the weather conditions, the Jammu and Kashmir police have set up multiple control rooms across various districts in the Kashmir valley, providing emergency contact numbers for assistance.

Published February 18th, 2024 at 14:38 IST

