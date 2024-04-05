×

Updated April 5th, 2024 at 11:39 IST

Jammu: Army Foils Infiltration Bid in North Kashmir’s Uri, Operation Underway

The security forces received intelligence-based inputs and observed suspicious movement along the Line of Control (LoC) in Uri and launched a massive search op

Reported by: Arawat Mehraj
The Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir (J-K) police foiled an infiltration attempt by terrorists in the Uri sector of J-K's Baramulla district on Friday
The Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir (J-K) police foiled an infiltration attempt by terrorists in the Uri sector of J-K's Baramulla district on Friday | Image:Republic
Jammu: The Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir (J-K) police foiled an infiltration attempt by terrorists in the Uri sector of J-K's Baramulla district on Friday, official sources said.

The security forces received intelligence-based inputs and observed suspicious movement along the Line of Control (LoC) in Uri and launched a massive cordon and search operation in the terrain of Uri.

Security agencies already received multiple inputs that terrorists may attempt to infiltrate the region ahead of the elections. As per reports, more than 200 terrorists are ready to infiltrate at different launching pads across the border.

An official told Republic that the operation is underway at Uri and there are possibilities that one terrorist has been killed in the ongoing operation | Republic

An official told Republic that the operation is underway at Uri and there are possibilities that one terrorist has been killed in the ongoing operation. Search is on to see if more terrorists are hiding in the area.

This is the first infiltration in 2024, which is being challenged by the troopers of the Indian army. Senior Indian army officials and police have reached the spot.

All the main roads and highways have been closed for the precautionary major and multiple checkpoints have been established across Uri.

The security forces will share the complete details once the operation concludes.

"Infiltration bid foiled by Indian Army and J&K Police in Sabura nala URI sector. The contact was established between troops and terrorists early morning today and operations are still on. Firing is still going on. More details awaited," according to the Army sources.

Earlier, in December last year, the Indian Army's 16 Corps, also known as the 'White Knight Corps', foiled an infiltration bid in the International Border sector at Khour in the Akhnoor sector in Jammu district.

Published April 5th, 2024 at 11:39 IST

