Advertisement

Srinagar: In a distressing incident, anti-Hindu slogans defaced the wall of Government Medical College (GMC), Jammu. Objectionable slogans like Islam Zinbabad, ⁠Hindu Kafir, ⁠Allah Hu Akbar and Sanatan Murdabad were written on the walls of the medical college.

The officials swiftly responded to the reprehensible act, with the Government Medical College (GMC) of Jammu taking immediate cognizance. The offensive slogans were promptly removed by the vigilant GMC personnel.

Advertisement

"The incident of objectionable writing has been reported at GMC Premises. We have removed the writing . ⁠We are going to get the FIR registered . CCTV is also being shared with Police", said Spokesperson of Government Medical College Jammu.

Meanwhile, J&K Police said that a thorough investigation is underway. "We are ascertaining the facts. Once ascertained, we will do the compliance. We will take suo moto cognizance once confirmed".