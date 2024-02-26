Advertisement

Jammu: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has reportedly uncovered a conspiracy allegedly involving Pakistan aimed at targeting Hindus in Jammu. The orchestrated killings, which resulted in the deaths of seven Hindus on January 1 and 2, 2023, were executed by local terrorists allegedly under the direction of Pakistan-based Lashkar Commander Sajid Jutt, also known as Saifullah Sajid. Sajid Jutt, currently operating from Pakistan, has been identified as a key figure in orchestrating terrorist activities in the region.

NIA has filed the first chargesheet against six terrorists in the twin cases registered by the Agency in January 2023. NIA has named six accused in the case, out of which three are killed while others are alive. Two have been arrested by NIA from Poonch, while a juvenile has been placed under arrest by the agency for involvement in the attack.

NIA has named Pakistan-based Lashkar Commander Sajid Jutt, also known as Saifullah Sajid, as key conspirator of this attack. Saifullah was also behind the attack on Indian soldiers in Bhata Dhurian, District Poonch; 10 jawans of the Indian Army were killed in a deadly attack in Bhata Dhurian in the second week of October 2022.

"Saifullah has been involved in drone dropping of arms and communication systems in Jammu region for Jammu and Kashmir-based terrorists and has created a wide network of hardcore militants and has been masterminding multiple terrorist attacks in the Kashmir Valley, including Fidayeen attack against army at Hyderpora, Srinagar in June, 2013 and killing of Station House Officer Chadoora, Budgam in December, 2013,” said MHA in its notification.

National Investigation Agency (NIA) has already announced a reward of Rs 10 lakh on any information about Saifullah Sajid Jatt of Shangamanga in Kasur, Pakistan, affiliated with The Resistance Front (TRF), an offshoot of the proscribed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba.

The Ministry of Home Affairs in October 2022 designated Sajid Jutt as terrorist under section 35 (a) (1) of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967. MHA notification available with Republic World reads, “Habibullah Malik @ Sajid Jutt @ Saifullah @, Noomi @, Numan @ Langda @ Ali Saiid @ Usman Habib @Shani having date of birth on the 3rd September 1982, son of Muhammad Rafique, resident of Village- Shangamanga, District Kasur, Pakistan Is associated with Lashkar-e- Taiba(LeT)/ The Resistance Front(TRF) and has been involved in radicalizing Kashmiri youths and recruiting them into militancy through his network.”