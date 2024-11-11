Published 22:56 IST, November 11th 2024
Woman, Her Two Children Killed as Fire Breaks Out in House in J-K's Kishtwar
A woman and her two minor children were burnt alive when a fire broke out in their house in Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir.
Woman, her two children killed as fire breaks out in house in J-K's Kishtwar
