sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ India Economic Summit | Justice Sanjiv Khanna | Middle-East Conflict | Ukraine War | US Elections |
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Woman, Her Two Children Killed as Fire Breaks Out in House in J-K's Kishtwar

Published 22:56 IST, November 11th 2024

Woman, Her Two Children Killed as Fire Breaks Out in House in J-K's Kishtwar

A woman and her two minor children were burnt alive when a fire broke out in their house in Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Woman, her two children killed as fire breaks out in house in J-K's Kishtwar
Woman, her two children killed as fire breaks out in house in J-K's Kishtwar | Image: Pixabay
Advertisement

Loading...

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

22:56 IST, November 11th 2024