Updated February 1st, 2024 at 12:48 IST

Jammu & Kashmir: ‘Chillai-Kalan’ Concludes With Record Driest Period Since 2015

Qazigund and Kokernag also recorded their lowest-ever precipitation levels in the first 30 days of January, recording 1.0mm and 1.4mm, respectively

Zeenat Zeeshan Fazil
  2 min read
Jammu & Kashmir: January, known for its snow-covered landscapes in Kashmir, has experienced an uncommonly low amount of snowfall this year. Srinagar, specifically, marked its driest January in 58 years throughout the first 30 days of the season.

Moreover, the winter season’s ‘Chillai-Kalan’ the rigorous 40-day winter period that concluded on January 29, marked the driest period in Srinagar since 2015. According to a Meteorological department official here, they recorded 1.1mm of rain in Srinagar during the first 30 days of January was the lowest since 1966, when only 0.6mm of rain occurred during the same time frame.

Meanwhile, the ‘Chillai-Kalan’ experienced only 1.5mm of precipitation, the lowest since 2015 when 5.6mm of rain was observed over 40 days.

Qazigund and Kokernag also recorded their lowest-ever precipitation levels in the first 30 days of January, recording 1.0mm and 1.4mm, respectively. This marked a significant decrease from the corresponding time in 2018 in the south Kashmir areas. Pahalgam recorded 2.6mm of precipitation in the first 30 days of January this year, slightly higher than the previous low of 3.3mm during the same period in 2018.

Meanwhile, the night temperature experienced a decrease but remained above the normal range on Tuesday, signalling the commencement of the 20-day-long period known as ‘Chillai-Khurd’.

The situation took a slight turn on Wednesday as rains lashed Srinagar and other plains, accompanied by snowfall in Pahalgam, Kokernag and Gulmarg, along with the higher reaches of the Kashmir Valley. In the last 24 hours, Srinagar received 1.9mm of rain, while Pahalgam saw 2.6 cm of snowfall and Gulmarg received a significant 25 cm.

Meteorological department officials further reported a rise in night temperatures across the region. Srinagar recorded a low of 2.2degree Celsius, Qazigund at 0.4 degrees Celsius, Pahalgam at 0.1 degree Celsius and Gulmarg at -3.0 degrees Celsius, Jammu, the winter capital of J&K, recorded a minimum of 10.9 degrees Celsius.

Looking ahead, the meteorological department forecasts the possibility of light to moderate rain/snow in many places of J&K, with the chance of heavy snowfall in higher reaches of several districts until February 1.

“Generally dry weather with the possibility of light snow at isolated higher reaches is expected on February 2, followed by the possibility of light to moderate rain and snow from February 3-4. A dry spell is anticipated from February 5-10,” informs MeT officials.

Published January 31st, 2024 at 13:13 IST

