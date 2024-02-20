English
Updated February 20th, 2024 at 13:30 IST

HISTORIC: First DEMU train from Sangaldan to Baramulla Rolls Out | Watch

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has inaugurated Jammu and Kashmir's first electric train from Banihal-Khari-Sumber-Sangaldan section.

Digital Desk
demu train
HISTORIC: First DEMU train from Sangaldan to Baramulla Rolls Out | Watch | Image:X/Ministry of Railways
Srinagar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has inaugurated Jammu and Kashmir's first electric train from Banihal-Khari-Sumber-Sangaldan section. 

The section is major part of the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL) Project and will get functional from February 20. 

Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL) project is one of the most ambitious Himalayan railway projects post Independence

"Modi Ki Guarantee means "Guarantee Pura Hone Ki Guarantee" PM Modi said after the inaugral green flag," PM Modi said after the inaugral green flag.

Taking to X, Ministry of Railways said, “Step towards eco-friendly rail connectivity in J&K.”

The ministry also shared the glimpse of the MEMU train trial on the Khari-Sangaldan sect

How It Will Connect Baramulla to Sangaldan? 

The goal of the 272-kilometer USBRL project is to connect the Jammu region, the Kashmir Valley, and the national rail system. Of that distance, 161 kilometers have already been put into service.

The railways claim that the ₹15,863 crore Banihal-Khari-Sumber-Sangaldan segment is now operational. As a result, train services from Baramulla to Banihal will now be extended as far as Sangaldan, a town close to the Ramban district headquarters. 
 

Published February 20th, 2024 at 13:22 IST

