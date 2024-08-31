Published 14:33 IST, August 31st 2024
Jammu Kashmir Elections: Find Key Candidates in Fray as Valley Gears up for First Phase Polls
Jammu and Kashmir is preparing for fresh elections in nearly a decade, after the abrogation of Article 370 and 35A, with 279 candidates in fray for 24 seats
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Bhanu Pratap
Jammu and Kashmir is preparing for fresh elections in nearly a decade, after the abrogation of Article 370 and 35A, with 279 candidates in fray for 24 seats | Image: Republic
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
13:47 IST, August 31st 2024