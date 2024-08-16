sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ National Film Awards | Bangladesh Crisis | Middle East Tensions | US Elections | Kolkata Doctor Murder |

Published 17:56 IST, August 16th 2024

Jammu-Kashmir, Haryana Assembly Election Dates: Check Full Schedule

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Friday announced the dates for the Assembly elections in the state of Haryana and Union Territory Jammu and Kashmir.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Edited by: Shashwat Bhandari
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Jammu-Kashmir, Haryana Assembly elections 2024
Complete schedule of Jammu-Kashmir, Haryana Assembly elections 2024 | Image: Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

15:39 IST, August 16th 2024