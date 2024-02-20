Advertisement

Leh: In the face of a heavy snowstorm, the Leh Police has rescued over 17 civilians in two separate rescue operations carried out in last 24 hours. Over 15 civilians stranded in five vehicles were rescued from Nyoma while two were rescued from Khaltse area of Leh district. The rescue operation became necessary due to continuous intermittent snowfall over the past two days, resulting in icy and slippery road conditions. According to the Leh Police, all the passengers were safely evacuated by the rescue teams and no untoward incidents occurred.

In the first operation amidst heavy snowfall in the Nyoma area, SHO Iftikhar Hussain and his team successfully rescued over a dozen individuals stranded in civilian vehicles.

Officials told Republic that around 15 civilians have been rescued by Leh Police in Nyoma who got trapped due to heavy snowfall and snow accumulation in the area, and that the operations lasted for over six hours. "At around 7.30 today morning, we got the information that five vehicles which were heading to take part in India’s first-frozen lake marathon at Pangong lake in Leh, have been trapped. They got trapped at Tsaga La and after hectic efforts, our teams reached them at around 11.30 and managed to rescue them successfully," the official said.

Sharing the details of the rescue operation, the official further informed that in the second operation, the team led by Inspector Nisar Ali rushed to the spot at around 12 midnight upon receiving information that a vehicle has been trapped in the snowfall. "We got the information that a vehicle which left from Kargil to Leh at around 10 in the night, without any intimidation, was struck in heavy snowfall. Our team immediately rushed to the spot despite adverse weather conditions and we were able to locate them in 30 minutes time," he said.

He further stated that the real challenge was to bring them back safely to the Police station. “We carried out the operations in the icy winds and heavy snowfall and after hectic efforts for more than three hours, we managed to bring them back to Police station safely along with their vehicle. They were also provided with food and other supplies by the team during rescue operations”, he added.