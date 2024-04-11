Advertisement

Srinagar: An encounter broke out in the wee hours of Thursday between security forces and local terrorists in Pulwama's Frasipora. At least one terrorist has been reportedly killed as an exchange of heavy gunfire is currently underway. Another terrorist is trapped inside a residential house, according to sources.

Visuals from the encounter spot, Image: Republic

The joint-operation is being carried by the Jammu and Kashmir Police and the Indian Army. All entry and exit points have been sealed. More reinforcement is being rushed to the encounter spot.



(This is breaking copy. More details awaited…)