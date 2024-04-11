Updated April 11th, 2024 at 06:32 IST
BREAKING: Encounter Underway in Jammu And Kashmir's Pulwama, One Terrorist Killed
At least one terrorist has been reportedly eliminated in exchange of gunfire in South Kashmir's Pulwama.
- India
- 1 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Visuals from the Pulwama Encounter Spot | Image:Republic
Srinagar: An encounter broke out in the wee hours of Thursday between security forces and local terrorists in Pulwama's Frasipora. At least one terrorist has been reportedly killed as an exchange of heavy gunfire is currently underway. Another terrorist is trapped inside a residential house, according to sources.
The joint-operation is being carried by the Jammu and Kashmir Police and the Indian Army. All entry and exit points have been sealed. More reinforcement is being rushed to the encounter spot.
(This is breaking copy. More details awaited…)
Published April 11th, 2024 at 06:09 IST
