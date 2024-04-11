Advertisement

Srinagar: An encounter broke out in the wee hours of Thursday between security forces and local terrorists in Pulwama's Frasipora. At least one terrorist has been killed as an exchange of heavy gunfire is currently underway. Another terrorist is trapped inside a residential house, according to sources. The operation has entered the final stages, according to sources.

Visuals from the encounter spot



The joint-operation is being carried by the Jammu and Kashmir Police and the Indian Army. All entry and exit points have been sealed. More reinforcements have been sent to the encounter spot.

Live visuals from the encounter spot



Reports suggest that one terrorist has been killed. However, there is no official confirmation on the killing as of yet. Meanwhile, search and combing operations are underway in the surrounding houses.

Live visuals from the encounter spot



This is the first major operation in South Kashmir after a tour guide from Delhi was grievously injured in Shopian on Monday in yet another case of targeted attack in the Valley. Ranjit Singh was having dinner with two German tourists when terrorists, with their faces covered, opened fire. According to our sources, there was one local Laskar-e-Taiba terrorist and a Pakistani terrorist involved in the attack.



(This is breaking copy. More details awaited…)