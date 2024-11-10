sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Hindu Temple Attacked in Canada | Trump-Biden Meet | India-Russia Ties | Elon Musk | US Elections |
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Row Erupts After J&K Students Asked to Trim Beard at Nursing College in Bengaluru

Published 08:23 IST, November 10th 2024

Row Erupts After J&K Students Asked to Trim Beard at Nursing College in Bengaluru

The incident came to light when these students practicing nursing were told to shave, leading to complaints of discrimination.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
The Good Doctor
Row After J&K Students Told to Trim Beard at B'luru Nursing College | Image: X
Advertisement

Loading...

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

07:41 IST, November 10th 2024