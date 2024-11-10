Published 08:23 IST, November 10th 2024
Row Erupts After J&K Students Asked to Trim Beard at Nursing College in Bengaluru
The incident came to light when these students practicing nursing were told to shave, leading to complaints of discrimination.
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Row After J&K Students Told to Trim Beard at B'luru Nursing College | Image: X
Advertisement
Loading...
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
07:41 IST, November 10th 2024