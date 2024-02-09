Najar, who had been operating from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir since 2015, was attempting to return to Kashmir to revive the Hizbul Mujahideen | Image: Republic

Sopore: In a significant operation conducted by joint security forces on Thursday, a cache of explosive materials linked to the manufacturing of Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) was uncovered from a residence in the Kraknshiven colony of Sopore, Jammu & Kashmir.

The operation, codenamed ‘CASO’, was initiated around 8 AM by the Tarzoo Police Station in coordination with the 52 Rashtriya Rifles and CRPF, as part of FIR No. 307/2023 of the Sopore Police Station in North Kashmir.

During the meticulously executed search, joint security forces recovered a substantial arsenal, including “explosive material, IEDs, a rusted pistol with a magazine and ammunition compatible with SLR, AK47 and pistol firearms. The recovery was made at the residence of Rashid Najar,” informed police sources.

Rashid Najar, brother of the deceased Hizbul Mujahideen commander Abdul Qayoom Najar, was detained by the joint security forces for further questioning and investigation.

Abdul Qayoom Najar, a top Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist, met his fate in an encounter with security forces near the Line of Control in the Uri sector in September 2017.

Najar, who had been operating from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir since 2015, was attempting to return to Kashmir to revive the Hizbul Mujahideen after the neutralization of much of its top brass.

He was allegedly involved in more than 50 killings, including attacks on policemen in the Hygam area of Sopore over the span of 17 years.

Najar's involvement in orchestrating attacks on mobile towers and operators in 2014-15 led to his expulsion from the Hizbul Mujahideen in July 2015, after being held responsible for the deaths of innocent civilians.

He had risen through the ranks after the killing of terrorist Abdul Majid Dar in 2003, a death many see as being orchestrated by Najar.