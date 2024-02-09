Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 9th, 2024 at 02:12 IST

Brother of Slain Hizbul Mujahideen Terrorist Detained, Joint Forces Seize Explosives and Arms

Najar was allegedly involved in more than 50 killings, including attacks on policemen in the Hygam area of Sopore over the span of 17 years.

Zeenat Zeeshan Fazil
Najar, who had been operating from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir since 2015, was attempting to return to Kashmir to revive the Hizbul Mujahideen
Najar, who had been operating from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir since 2015, was attempting to return to Kashmir to revive the Hizbul Mujahideen | Image:Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Sopore: In a significant operation conducted by joint security forces on Thursday, a cache of explosive materials linked to the manufacturing of Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) was uncovered from a residence in the Kraknshiven colony of Sopore, Jammu & Kashmir.

The operation, codenamed ‘CASO’, was initiated around 8 AM by the Tarzoo Police Station in coordination with the 52 Rashtriya Rifles and CRPF, as part of FIR No. 307/2023 of the Sopore Police Station in North Kashmir.

Advertisement

During the meticulously executed search, joint security forces recovered a substantial arsenal, including “explosive material, IEDs, a rusted pistol with a magazine and ammunition compatible with SLR, AK47 and pistol firearms. The recovery was made at the residence of Rashid Najar,” informed police sources.

Rashid Najar, brother of the deceased Hizbul Mujahideen commander Abdul Qayoom Najar, was detained by the joint security forces for further questioning and investigation.

Advertisement

Abdul Qayoom Najar, a top Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist, met his fate in an encounter with security forces near the Line of Control in the Uri sector in September 2017.

Najar, who had been operating from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir since 2015, was attempting to return to Kashmir to revive the Hizbul Mujahideen after the neutralization of much of its top brass.

Advertisement

He was allegedly involved in more than 50 killings, including attacks on policemen in the Hygam area of Sopore over the span of 17 years.

Najar's involvement in orchestrating attacks on mobile towers and operators in 2014-15 led to his expulsion from the Hizbul Mujahideen in July 2015, after being held responsible for the deaths of innocent civilians.

Advertisement

He had risen through the ranks after the killing of terrorist Abdul Majid Dar in 2003, a death many see as being orchestrated by Najar.

 

Advertisement

Published February 9th, 2024 at 02:12 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Rajiniknath

Rajiniknath Meets Ajmal

4 hours ago
Anita Hassanandani Reddy

Anita At Her Stylist Best

4 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti BTS Song Video

4 hours ago
Manushi Chhillar

Manushi Slays Pantsuit

4 hours ago
Pooja Hegde

Pooja Rocks Jacket Look

4 hours ago
Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Turns Heads

4 hours ago
Aditya Roy Kapur

Aditya Takes A Car Ride

4 hours ago
Ayaan Mukerjee

Ayaan Mukerjee Spotted

5 hours ago
Arjun Kapoor

Arjun In The City

5 hours ago
Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur

Ranbir-Alia Outing

5 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul-Jackky Outing

5 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra's Sporty Look

9 hours ago
Kriti Kharbanda

Kriti Rocks Denim Look

9 hours ago
Sunny Deol

Sunny Deol's Viral Video

12 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti At Temple

12 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Atheleisure

12 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid's Hilarious Video

15 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena In Doha

15 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Opposition flames 'North vs South' divide over Centre's fund allocation

    The Debate4 hours ago

  2. Animated Films To Watch For Magical Experience

    Web Stories4 hours ago

  3. WATCH | The Undertaker makes an EPIC entry during Al-Nassr vs Al-Hilal

    Sports 5 hours ago

  4. Saif Shares His Opinion About Star Kids, Talks About His Sons

    Entertainment5 hours ago

  5. Tourist Places To Visit in North East India

    Web Stories5 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement