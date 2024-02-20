Advertisement

Jammu: Ahead of PM Narendra Modi's arrival in Jammu and Kashmir today, Feb 20, the traffic police on Monday issued an advisory for the public intending to participate in the rally which will be held in the Moulana Aazad Stadium Jammu.

The prime minister will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple projects worth Rs 32,000 crore for different sectors including education, road, health, and civic infrastructure.

Traffic Advisory for Feb 20:

The Jammu Traffic Police in its official statement said that commuters coming from District Kathua, Samba, and south Jammu across the Tawi River, and areas of Udhampur-Reasi-Doda-Kishtwar-Ramban districts should be from Dogra Chowk side/main gate of MA Stadium.

It added that Jammu North, District Rajouri- Poonch, Udhampur-Reasi-Doda- Kishtwar-Ramban Districts shall be from GGM Science College Jammu.

The officials urged the participants to reach the venue by 9:30 am and carry valid identity proofs.

Furthermore, since a large gathering is expected, traffic officials have urged commuters to park their vehicles at nearby parking slots to avoid jamming. There will be some ground restrictyions and diversions based on the crowd.

Furthermore, on Feb 17, Jammu District Magistrate Sachin Kumar Vaishya announced a 'temporary ban' on the use of drones, paragliders, and remote-controlled micro-light aircraft as a precautionary measure to counter possible activities by the terrorists and anti-national elements. This order was issued under Section 144.

