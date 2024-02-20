English
Updated February 20th, 2024 at 08:17 IST

Jammu Traffic Police Issue Advisory Ahead of PM Modi's Visit | Check Routes to Avoid

Jammu Traffic Police on Monday issued advisory for commuters and participant ahead of PM's arrival.

Digital Desk
Jammu-Srinagar National Highway closed for traffic
Jammu-Srinagar National Highway (Image used for representational purposes only). | Image:ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Jammu: Ahead of PM Narendra Modi's arrival in Jammu and Kashmir today, Feb 20, the traffic police on Monday issued an advisory for the public intending to participate in the rally which will be held in the Moulana Aazad Stadium Jammu.

The prime minister will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple projects worth Rs 32,000 crore for different sectors including education, road, health, and civic infrastructure.

Traffic Advisory for Feb 20:

The Jammu Traffic Police in its official statement said that commuters coming from District Kathua, Samba, and south Jammu across the Tawi River, and areas of Udhampur-Reasi-Doda-Kishtwar-Ramban districts should be from Dogra Chowk side/main gate of MA Stadium.

It added that Jammu North, District Rajouri- Poonch, Udhampur-Reasi-Doda- Kishtwar-Ramban Districts shall be from GGM Science College Jammu.

The officials urged the participants to reach the venue by 9:30 am and carry valid identity proofs.

Furthermore, since a large gathering is expected, traffic officials have urged commuters to park their vehicles at nearby parking slots to avoid jamming. There will be some ground restrictyions and diversions based on the crowd.

Furthermore, on Feb 17, Jammu District Magistrate Sachin Kumar Vaishya announced a 'temporary ban' on the use of drones, paragliders, and remote-controlled micro-light aircraft as a precautionary measure to counter possible activities by the terrorists and anti-national elements. This order was issued under Section 144.

Published February 20th, 2024 at 08:17 IST

