×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated August 26th, 2023 at 16:32 IST

Jammu Smart City's e-Mobility project bags India Smart Cities Awards Contest for 2022

The India Smart Cities Award Contest recognises and rewards cities, projects and innovative ideas that promote sustainable development across the 100 smart cities.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Jammu (Image: PTI) | Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

The Jammu Smart City Limited's e-Mobility project, including the deployment of eAutos and eRickshaws, has secured the India Smart Cities Awards Contest for 2022, an official said on Saturday.

President Droupadi Murmu will felicitate the winners on September 27 in Madhya Pradesh's Indore, the official said.

The India Smart Cities Award Contest is organised under the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs' Smart Cities Mission. It recognises and rewards cities, projects and innovative ideas that promote sustainable development across the 100 smart cities.

The Jammu Smart City Limited also bagged the third spot under the Urban Environment Project category. The first position in this category was bagged by Indore while Shivamogga (Karnataka) came in at second place, the official said.

The Jammu Smart City Limited emerged as the winner in the India Smart Cities Awards Contest category from among 75 proposals submitted by 48 cities, he added.

"The award comes as a testament to the Jammu Smart City Limited's unwavering commitment to driving innovation in urban mobility and contributing to a greener, more sustainable urban landscape nationwide," the official said, terming the award as a "landmark achievement".

The e-Mobility project tackles pressing urban challenges, including traffic congestion, pollution and limited transportation options in the "vibrant city" of Jammu, the official said.

"The eAutos (eAutorickshaws) and eRickshaws are emission-free transportation with positive environmental impact. These electric vehicles stand out for their cost-effective operational dynamics, making them the preferred choice for both passengers and drivers," he said.

In another move towards sustainable urban mobility, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta recently flagged off electric bicycles in Jammu as part of the Smart Cities Mission's Public Bicycle System.

The Jammu Smart Cities Limited is also gearing up for phased operationalisation of 100 eBuses with National Common Mobility Card-compliant digital ticketing solutions, the official said. 

Advertisement

Published August 26th, 2023 at 16:32 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Harish Salve in Republic Summit

Harish Salve on CAA

a few seconds ago
Kandy Samp Army and New York Superstar Strikers

Legends Cricket Trophy

3 minutes ago
mumbai airport

Mumbai Airport Delay

3 minutes ago
Igor Stimac

Blue Tigers eye win

6 minutes ago
Mamata Banerjee

skm HOSPITAL

8 minutes ago
Odisha FC vs Central Coast Mariners

Odisha FC's AFC Cup

10 minutes ago
Muhammad Waseem

MI Emirates’ Waseem

13 minutes ago
Do They Have Right to Refuse: Amit Shah Slams Mamata, Stalin For Opposing CAA Rules

Amit Shah on CAA

15 minutes ago
Rajasthan petrol pump strike

Petrol price cut

17 minutes ago
Sikh Community Launches Gurumukhi Language Center at Delhi University

Gurumukhi Language Center

18 minutes ago
Rohit Sharma

Most sixes in IPL

19 minutes ago
RBI on Paytm crisis

RBI impositions on Paytm

22 minutes ago
4.9 Magnitude Earthquake Rocks Japan

Earthquake in Japan

27 minutes ago
Death

Gurugram Woman Found Dead

34 minutes ago
Hardeep Singh Puri at Republic Summit 2024

Hardeep Singh Puri

37 minutes ago
Supreme Court Directs AAP to Vacate Party Office By June 15 In Major Blow

Lok Sabha Polls LIVE

37 minutes ago
Paytm

NPCI on Paytm

40 minutes ago
spaceX Musk

Data of Starship lost?

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. 4 Dead, 1 Injured After Vehicle Rolls Down in Gorge in Kishtwar

    India News5 hours ago

  2. Maharashtra Becomes First State to Buy Land in Kashmir, Claim Reports

    India News7 hours ago

  3. Former ED Chief Sanjay Mishra Frontrunner for Election Commissioner Post

    India News7 hours ago

  4. EC Appointment: Govt Debunks Fake ‘Notification’

    India News8 hours ago

  5. IPL 2024 Unsold XI: Strongest Playing XI of players who went unsold

    Sports 8 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo