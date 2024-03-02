English
Updated March 2nd, 2024 at 11:27 IST

Jammu-Srinagar National Highway Blocked After Multiple Landslides, Traffic Hit

The national highway has been shut to vehicular traffic until further notice.

Jammu-Srinagar National Highway blocked
Jammu-Srinagar National Highway blocked at multiple places due to mudslides/landslides. | Image:Republic
Jammu: Jammu-Srinagar National Highway was blocked by the rain-induced landslides on Saturday. The blockage has disrupted the traffic movement on the crucial route. According to sources, multiple landslides occurred between Banihal and Ramban districts. The national highway has been shut to vehicular traffic until further notice. 

Meanwhile, one person lost his life after a tanker collided with the hillside on Jammu Srinagar National Highway in Udhampur district, police said. Police said the road mishap was reported near Moud Passi on the national highway. 

The dead body of the deceased was shifted to mortuary in Udhampur for autopsy. Further investigation into the death is under way.  Jammu and Kashmir along with Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh has been receiving snowfall and heavy rainfall for the past few days. 
 

Published March 2nd, 2024 at 11:25 IST

