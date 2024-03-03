Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 3rd, 2024 at 09:37 IST

Jammu-Srinagar National Highway Closed for 2nd Day in a Row, Traffic Affected

The Jammu and Kashmir traffic police officials said that mudslides were triggered by incessant rain in the region.

Jammu-Srinagar NH Closed
According to sources, the mudslide was reported in the Dhalwas area of Ramban District. | Image:ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Jammu: The Jammu-Srinagar National Highway remained closed for the second consecutive day on Sunday due to a mudslide in Jammu and Kashim's Ramban District. The traffic police officials said that mudslides were triggered by incessant rain in the region.

According to sources, the mudslide was reported in the Dhalwas area of Ramban District.

Advertisement

Traffic Hit on Jammu-Poonch Highway 

Meanwhile, vehicular traffic was affected on the Jammu-Poonch Highway after multiple mudslides were reported in Surankot area of Poonch on Sunday.

The Jammu-Srinagar National Highway is a crucial route as all essential supplies are brought into the landlocked Valley through this highway. Earlier on Saturday, the National Highway was blocked by the rain-induced landslides which had disrupted the traffic movement on the crucial route. Multiple landslides occurred between Banihal and Ramban districts. 

Advertisement

Meanwhile, one person lost his life after a tanker collided with the hillside on Jammu Srinagar National Highway in Udhampur district, police said. Police said the road mishap was reported near Moud Passi on the national highway. Jammu and Kashmir along with Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh has been receiving snowfall and heavy rainfall for the past few days. 
 

Advertisement

Published March 3rd, 2024 at 09:37 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's wedding

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

18 hours ago
Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's wedding

Anant-Radhika Pre-wedding

18 hours ago
Anant-Radhika Merchant's wedding

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

18 hours ago
Mandira Bedi

Mandira Bedi In Casuals

18 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Anant-Radhika Wedding

18 hours ago
Pooja Hegde

Pooja Stuns In Casual

18 hours ago
Vidyut Jammval

Vidyut In Casual Look

18 hours ago
Ram Charan

RC Pampers Upasana

18 hours ago
Tiger Shroff Birthday

Akshay Shares BMCM BTS

18 hours ago
Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika In Japan

18 hours ago
#BJPFirstList

New faces in BJP's list?

a day ago
MS Dhoni, Pandya Brothers

Krunal- Hardik Spotted

2 days ago
Suniel Shetty

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

2 days ago
Saif Ali Khan-Kareena Kapoor Khan

Saif-Kareena Get Clicked

2 days ago
Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

2 days ago
Ivanka Trump

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

2 days ago
Nita Ambani on Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding

Nita Ambani On Jamnagar

2 days ago
Anant Ambani's Wedding

Jamnagar Airport

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Sangeeta Phogat lifts Yuzvendra Chahal in her shoulders, spun him around

    Sports 19 minutes ago

  2. BJP Hyd MP Candidate Slams Owaisi, Compares Old City Poverty to Somalia

    Lok Sabha Elections22 minutes ago

  3. Shreya, Shaan To Perform At Anant-Radhika's Pre-Wedding Bash

    Entertainment29 minutes ago

  4. Jammu & Kashmir: 4 Killed, 2 Injured as Landslide Hits House at Reasi

    India News29 minutes ago

  5. First Photos Of Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant In Desi Avatars From Day 2

    Entertainment32 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo