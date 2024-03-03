According to sources, the mudslide was reported in the Dhalwas area of Ramban District. | Image: ANI

Jammu: The Jammu-Srinagar National Highway remained closed for the second consecutive day on Sunday due to a mudslide in Jammu and Kashim's Ramban District. The traffic police officials said that mudslides were triggered by incessant rain in the region.

#WATCH | Jammu-Srinagar National Highway closed for the second consecutive day due to a mudslide in the Dhalwas area of Ramban District.



Traffic Hit on Jammu-Poonch Highway

Meanwhile, vehicular traffic was affected on the Jammu-Poonch Highway after multiple mudslides were reported in Surankot area of Poonch on Sunday.

The Jammu-Srinagar National Highway is a crucial route as all essential supplies are brought into the landlocked Valley through this highway. Earlier on Saturday, the National Highway was blocked by the rain-induced landslides which had disrupted the traffic movement on the crucial route. Multiple landslides occurred between Banihal and Ramban districts.

Meanwhile, one person lost his life after a tanker collided with the hillside on Jammu Srinagar National Highway in Udhampur district, police said. Police said the road mishap was reported near Moud Passi on the national highway. Jammu and Kashmir along with Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh has been receiving snowfall and heavy rainfall for the past few days.

