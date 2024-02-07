Advertisement

Jammu and Kashmir: The Jammu-Srinagar National Highway has been closed for traffic because of road damage, shooting stones, and slush caused due to constant snowfall in the region, said SSP National Highway on Thursday.

The local Meteorological Department has issued an orange warning in the valley region, indicating heavy snow and rains in isolated areas on January 31 and February 1, which is expected to continue the snowfall that began Tuesday night.

According to the Meteorological Department's forecast, light to moderate rain or snow is excpected in many parts of the Union Territory, with heavy snowfall expected over higher reaches like Kupwara, Bandipora, Baramulla, Ganderbal, Shopian, Kulgam, and Anantnag districts in the coming days.

The recent snowfall in the valley has marked a significant shift from the snow drought experience earlier in January 2024, which has raised concerns regarding survival of local ecology and livelihoods that depend on seasonal business products.

Bringing slight relief, the current weather pattern has revived the hope among the valley people for region's agriculture, water resources and tourims dependent on winter tourism.





