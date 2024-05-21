Jammu-Srinagar National Highway Closed For Traffic Due to 'Repair' Works | Latest Updates Here | Image:Representative

Jammu: The Jammu-Srinagar national highway was closed for traffic on Tuesday, the officials said, without disclosing the reason for the sudden closure.

Though the authorities didn't give any reason, the sources claimed that the national highway has been closed for traffic for repair and maintainance work.

Besides highway closure, the traffic between Jammu and other locations including Chennai, Doda, Ramban, Banihal and Patnitop have also been suspended.

The officials informed that traffic will remain operational on the Mughal Road and Bhaderwah-Chamba Road.

Notably, the 270-km Jammu-Srinagar highway is the only all-weather road linking Kashmir with rest of the country.

Amid incessant rainfall, the national highway was blocked in view of landslides and shooting stones at varous spots of the stretch a month ago.

The two-way traffic movement was restored for Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) and heavy vehicles on April 29.