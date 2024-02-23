English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 23rd, 2024 at 15:42 IST

Jammu-Srinagar National Highway Reopens for Traffic | What’s Allowed, What’s Not

The Jammu-Srinagar National Highway reopened for traffic early Friday after remaining closed for four days owing to landslides triggered by heavy r

Srinwanti Das
Srinagar-Jammu National Highway
Jammu-Srinagar National Highway Reopens for Traffic | Image:ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Jammu: After fresh landslide hit Kishtwari Pather near Banihal in Jammu and Kashmir’s Ramban district, which claimed the life of a labourer and disrupted the traffic flow on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway, closing the busy stretch for the last couple of days, the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway was reopened for traffic early Friday after remaining closed for four days owing to multiple landslides triggered by heavy rains and snowfall, officials said.

“Traffic plying on Jammu-Srinagar national highway but slow movement in Ramsoo sector due to single lane and poor surface,” a spokesperson of the traffic department said.

Advertisement

He said while Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) were allowed from both sides this morning, heavy vehicles are being managed in a regulated manner to ensure smooth movement of vehicles.

The road was damaged and rendered single lane at Dalwas, Cafeteria-Mehad and Gangroo between Nashri and Banihal tunnels, the spokesperson said.

Advertisement

The decision to allow the traffic from both the capital cities was taken late Thursday after all stranded vehicles on the highway were cleared.

The traffic on the highway was suspended on Monday after multiple landslides, mudslides and shooting of stones from the hillocks overlooking the highway blocked the road at over a dozen places.

Advertisement

With the improvement in the weather on Wednesday, the agencies concerned mobilised more manpower and machines and managed to open the road partially for stranded vehicles.

However, a massive landslide at Kishtwari Pather blocked the highway again and finally the road was cleared for traffic on Thursday afternoon.

Advertisement

Published February 23rd, 2024 at 15:42 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Sara Ali Khan

Sara Hits The Gym

an hour ago
Rakul & Jackky Wedding

Rakul's Wedding Video

an hour ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Wraps Up Jigra Shoot

an hour ago
WPL 2024 Opening Ceremony to see Bollywood heroes perform

Celebs Prepare For WPL

an hour ago
The Debate

Republic defeats Mamata

16 hours ago
Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Flaunts Her Style

18 hours ago
Kiara Advani

Kiara Flaunts Her Style

18 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma At Gym

18 hours ago
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

Priyanka-Ankit Spotted

18 hours ago
Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika At MFW

18 hours ago
Aditya Roy Kapur-Ananya Panday

Aditya-Ananya Airport

18 hours ago
Tejasswi Prakash

Tejasswi Stuns In Shorts

18 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid Greets Fans

18 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Caught On Camera

18 hours ago
Madhur Bhandarkar And Mithun Chakraborty

Mithun Back On Sets

19 hours ago
Sidharth Malhotra

Sidharth-Varun Spotted

19 hours ago
Finland FM

Finland FM Elina Valtonen

19 hours ago
austrian labour ministers

Austrian Labour Minister

19 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. IND vs ENG: Gavaskar goes comical in commentary box

    Sports 3 minutes ago

  2. BREAKING: India's First Bullet Train To Launch By 2026, Speed 320 kmph

    India News7 minutes ago

  3. Shamima Begum Loses Appeal Against Removal of British Citizenship

    World8 minutes ago

  4. 'Won't Forget Insult of UP's Youth': PM Modi Hits Back at Rahul | LIVE

    India News10 minutes ago

  5. Janhvi Kapoor Regrets Studying Acting In Los Angeles - Here's Why

    Entertainment12 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo