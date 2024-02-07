English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 21st, 2024 at 15:30 IST

Jammu: Temple Decked Up For First Time Since 1853 to Celebrate Ram Lalla Pran Pratishtha

To celebrate Ram Mandir 'Pran Pratistha' event in Ayodhya, the Raghunath Temple in J-K is being decked with flowers and fruits for the first time since 1853.

Gursimran Singh
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Jammu: To celebrate Ram Mandir 'Pran Pratistha' event in Ayodhya tomorrow, the Raghunath Temple in Jammu and Kashmir is being decked with flowers and fruits for the first time since 1853.

The event, which will last two days, began this morning. The Jammu and Kashmir Royal Family participated in religious ceremonies.

Advertisement

Smita, a resident of Ayodhya, who had come to pay obeisance at grand old Ram Temple in Jammu said that she felt blessed to be at Ram Temple in Jammu a day ahead of ‘Pran Pratistha’ in Ayodhya. She told Republic, "I came here along with my family and it feels blessed to have paid obeisance at this historic place. The place is beautifully decorated with flowers and fruits, we even took part in the Akhand Ramayana Path".

The Raj Tilak and the Royal Bugle, located at the temple's entrance, greet all of the pilgrims who are traveling from all across the nation. The entryway evokes the horrifying recollections of the twin terror attacks in 2002, during which bombers broke into the shrine.

Advertisement

In a move by Jammu and Kashmir Government to give impetus to religious and spiritual tourism in Jammu as part of Ram Temple's consecration at Ayodhya, J&K Cable Car Corporation has announced free tickets to pilgrims intending to visit the revered Peerkho, Mahamaya and Bahu temples on Monday.

Government of Jammu and Kashmir declared a half-day public holiday on January 22, 2024. The decision was formalized through an official order, issued by the J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha administration.

 

Advertisement

Published January 21st, 2024 at 15:30 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

2 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

2 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

2 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

2 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

6 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

21 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Virat Kohli requests BCCI to be withdrawn from first 2 IND vs ENG Tests

    Sports 7 minutes ago

  2. Hamas proposes 3 stage 135-day truce for freeing hostages

    World14 minutes ago

  3. 70% of devices to be AI-native by 2026: Lenovo

    Tech 15 minutes ago

  4. Viral Video: Coffee Served in Ice-Cream Cones Gains Popularity| Watch

    Info17 minutes ago

  5. Pro Kabaddi League 2023/24: UP Yoddhas Go Down to Tamil Thalaivas

    Sports 19 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement