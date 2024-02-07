Updated January 21st, 2024 at 15:30 IST
Jammu: Temple Decked Up For First Time Since 1853 to Celebrate Ram Lalla Pran Pratishtha
To celebrate Ram Mandir 'Pran Pratistha' event in Ayodhya, the Raghunath Temple in J-K is being decked with flowers and fruits for the first time since 1853.
- India
- 2 min read
Advertisement
Jammu: To celebrate Ram Mandir 'Pran Pratistha' event in Ayodhya tomorrow, the Raghunath Temple in Jammu and Kashmir is being decked with flowers and fruits for the first time since 1853.
The event, which will last two days, began this morning. The Jammu and Kashmir Royal Family participated in religious ceremonies.
Advertisement
Smita, a resident of Ayodhya, who had come to pay obeisance at grand old Ram Temple in Jammu said that she felt blessed to be at Ram Temple in Jammu a day ahead of ‘Pran Pratistha’ in Ayodhya. She told Republic, "I came here along with my family and it feels blessed to have paid obeisance at this historic place. The place is beautifully decorated with flowers and fruits, we even took part in the Akhand Ramayana Path".
The Raj Tilak and the Royal Bugle, located at the temple's entrance, greet all of the pilgrims who are traveling from all across the nation. The entryway evokes the horrifying recollections of the twin terror attacks in 2002, during which bombers broke into the shrine.
Advertisement
In a move by Jammu and Kashmir Government to give impetus to religious and spiritual tourism in Jammu as part of Ram Temple's consecration at Ayodhya, J&K Cable Car Corporation has announced free tickets to pilgrims intending to visit the revered Peerkho, Mahamaya and Bahu temples on Monday.
Government of Jammu and Kashmir declared a half-day public holiday on January 22, 2024. The decision was formalized through an official order, issued by the J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha administration.
Advertisement
Published January 21st, 2024 at 15:30 IST
Advertisement
Recommended
Advertisement
Trending Quicks
Advertisement
Republic Top 5
70% of devices to be AI-native by 2026: LenovoTech 15 minutes ago
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.