Jammu: To celebrate Ram Mandir 'Pran Pratistha' event in Ayodhya tomorrow, the Raghunath Temple in Jammu and Kashmir is being decked with flowers and fruits for the first time since 1853.

The event, which will last two days, began this morning. The Jammu and Kashmir Royal Family participated in religious ceremonies.

Smita, a resident of Ayodhya, who had come to pay obeisance at grand old Ram Temple in Jammu said that she felt blessed to be at Ram Temple in Jammu a day ahead of ‘Pran Pratistha’ in Ayodhya. She told Republic, "I came here along with my family and it feels blessed to have paid obeisance at this historic place. The place is beautifully decorated with flowers and fruits, we even took part in the Akhand Ramayana Path".

The Raj Tilak and the Royal Bugle, located at the temple's entrance, greet all of the pilgrims who are traveling from all across the nation. The entryway evokes the horrifying recollections of the twin terror attacks in 2002, during which bombers broke into the shrine.

In a move by Jammu and Kashmir Government to give impetus to religious and spiritual tourism in Jammu as part of Ram Temple's consecration at Ayodhya, J&K Cable Car Corporation has announced free tickets to pilgrims intending to visit the revered Peerkho, Mahamaya and Bahu temples on Monday.

Government of Jammu and Kashmir declared a half-day public holiday on January 22, 2024. The decision was formalized through an official order, issued by the J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha administration.



