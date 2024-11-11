Published 15:53 IST, November 11th 2024
Jammu Terror Spread: Attacks Extend Beyond Rajouri-Poonch, 44 Killed Across 6 Districts
Terror activities spread to six other districts in the Jammu region this year, killing 44 persons, including 18 security personnel and 13 terrorist.
- India News
- 3 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Terror attacks rocked 8 of 10 Jammu districts in 2024; 13 terrorists among 44 killed | Image: ANI
Advertisement
Loading...
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
15:53 IST, November 11th 2024