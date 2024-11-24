10 Grenades Seized From Terrorists Hideout Busted In Handwara's Mughalpora Kremshore Forest

Handwara: The Jammu and Kashmir Police in a joint operation with the Indian Army have busted a terrorist hideout in the forest area of Mughalpora Kremshore in Handwara. During the search operation in the forest area, the joint forces recovered a huge cache of ammunition and explosives from the hideout. The security forces recovered as many as 10 grenades were seized. A combing operation has been launched in the forest area.

According to the Jammu and Kashmir police, the action was carried out after receiving intelligence input regarding the terrorist hideout. “Acting on a specific input, Police along with Army (15 RR) and CRPF (92 Bn), launched a meticulous combing operation in the forest area of Mughalpora Kremhora falling under the jurisdiction of the Zachaldara Police Post,” a police official stated.

“During the operation, a terrorist hideout was discovered, and a significant cache of explosives and ammunition, including 10 grenades recovered from the site. The recovered explosives have been safely seized for further investigation. Legal proceedings have been initiated in the matter,” the police official stated.

The police official added, “The timely action has dealt a serious blow to the nefarious activities of terrorists operating in the region, preventing potential threats to peace and security.”