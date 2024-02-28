Advertisement

Jamtara Train Accident: Several people have been crushed to death after being hit by a train near Kaljariya in Jharkhand's Jamtara-Karmatand on Wednesday evening, according to reports. Official figures on the number of deaths and injuries are awaited.

The Railway Police and local administration have reached the spot.

"A train ran over the passengers at Kalajharia railway station in Jamtara. Some deaths have been reported. The exact number of deaths will be confirmed later. Medical teams and ambulances rushed to the spot", said Deputy Commissioner, Jamtara.

Jamtara Train Accident: How Did The Mishap Happen?

Ang Express halted upon receiving information about a fire on the train. To save their lives, as passengers jumped from the train, the Jhajha-Asansol train passed over them.

This is a developing story, more details are awaited.

