Updated April 7th, 2024 at 00:11 IST

Janasena, BJP And TDP Joined Hands To Rid Andhra Pradesh Of The Ruling YSRCP: Chandrababu Naidu

TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday said that Janasena, BJP and TDP joined hands to rid Andhra Pradesh of the ruling YSRCP and ensure that the anti-incumbency vote does not get divided.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Pedakurapadu (Andhra Pradesh), Apr 6 (PTI) TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday said that Janasena, BJP and TDP joined hands to rid Andhra Pradesh of the ruling YSRCP and ensure that the anti-incumbency vote does not get divided.

Addressing a public meeting at Pedakurapadu in Palnadu district as part of his Prajagalam election canvassing tour, the former chief minister said that the NDA partners banded together for the future of Andhra Pradesh.

“Janasena chief Pawan Kalyan has already given a call to the people that they all should join hands to rid the state of this evil (YSRCP). The TDP, Janasena and the BJP joined hands keeping in view the future of all of you,” Naidu said.

He said that the state endured a “nightmarish” five-year-rule under Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Under the YSRCP government, Naidu said that a great injustice has been done to the Muslim community. The TDP leader assured the community that he will personally take responsibility for their safety.

Naidu said the TDP has been a part of the NDA previously but there was no injustice towards the Muslim community.

Calling Reddy a “power-hungry” person, Naidu alleged that there have been all kinds of loot in Andhra Pradesh, adding that sand mining has become a lucrative business.

He also claimed that had the construction of Amaravati been completed, the state would have received Rs 1 lakh crore per year in revenue, and added that Reddy has destroyed the state completely.

Asserting that he plans 20 years into the future, Naidu recalled his Vision-2020, unveiled in 2000, and said that by 2047, India will be the number one country in the world.

Elections for the 175-member assembly and 25 Lok Sabha seats in Andhra Pradesh are scheduled to be held on May 13, and the counting of votes is slated for June 4. PTI STH SKY SKY

Published April 7th, 2024 at 00:11 IST

